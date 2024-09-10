The WVC Foundation is preparing for its third annual Food Truck Knight. The proceeds from this shindig, hosted by the Numerica Credit Union, will go toward "education access and student success."

According to foundation development director Lupe Brito, "Food Truck Knight is the perfect opportunity to enjoy delicious local eats and the WVC campus. This event supports our mission and wouldn’t be possible without our incredible sponsors.”

Jessica Clay agrees. She oversees community engagement and philanthropy for Numerica.

Get our free mobile app

"By supporting this event," Clay says, "we're helping WVC Foundation raise funds to ensure all students have the opportunity to succeed and achieve their dreams."

Attendees have much to look forward to: a gaggle of food trucks, a beer and wine garden, a mariachi ensemble, children's activities and, perhaps neatest of all, a dunk tank fundraiser!

Kudos to the various civic leaders - including Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison - who agreed to participate. They are willing to brave frigid waters for the worthiest of causes: student well-being. Other dunk tank participants:

Steve Wilkinson (executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce)

Greg Wood (of Wenatchee Beverage)

Rosa Pulido (of the Wenatchee Downtown Association)

Brett Riley (WVC's vice president of administrative services)

Roberto Villa (student leadership and engagement coordinator at WVC)

Joe Eubanks (executive director of climate, culture, diversity and belonging at WVC)

Admission and parking fees are nil; attendees will purchase food and drink directly from participating vendors. Because seating is finite, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

The event takes place on the WVC campus on Sept. 20, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Look for a cluster of food trucks near the fountain.