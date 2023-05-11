WVC Hosting Community Meet & Greet with New President

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) is hosting a meet and greet with its new president, Dr. Faimous Harrison, next week.

The informal drop-in is designed for members of the community to get acquainted with Dr. Harrison, who began his tenure with WVC in January.

Harrison is the institution's 13th president since it opened in 1939 and came to WVC from California State University's Stanislaus-Stockton Campus where he was dean.

He brings 32 years of experience in higher education to the post, including over 20 years in Washington State's system of community and technical colleges.

The meet and greet will feature a no-host tasting room with beer, wine and cider and is open to all members of the public.

The event will take place on Friday, May 19, from 4-6 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.