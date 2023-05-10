WVC Offering Registration Jump Start With Welcome Wednesdays

Wenatchee Valley College is hosting Welcome Wednesdays every Wednesday through the end of June.

It's a way for students to get hands-on support with registration and financial aid, among other things.

WVC Community Relations Executive Director Libby Siebens says Welcome Wednesdays is being held several months before the fall semester for a reason.

"May and June are the perfect time to be thinking about fall quarter and registering for classes," said Siebens. "We actually open up our new slate of classes so everyone will be able to register and see those in the month of May."

Welcome Wednesdays are free and open to all WVC students and anyone curious about enrolling at the college.

Siebens says it’s a great way to get a jump start on the fall quarter.

“It’s a perfect time to enroll, but also find out more about programs and resources that are available in-person and online,” Siebens said.

The Fall Quarter at WVC starts September 25.

Services offered during Welcome Wednesdays include:

Admissions and placement at WVC, including help applying and scheduling a placement test for English and math classes.

Financial Aid, including help with the FAFSA and WASFA application process.

WVC resources, including an overview of WVC resources such as academic support, student groups and more.

WVC programs, including an overview of WVC academic programs, with information about what areas of study WVC offers, the difference between different two- and four-year degrees, and more.

Career Services and advising for undecided students, including using career interest assessment resources, reviewing results with students and discussing their options for college.

WVC enrollment is up 2.02 percent in the most recent academic year over 2021 (2,450-2,401 students) as the school continues to rebound from COVID-19 setbacks.

The academic year starts in June with the abbreviated Summer Quarter, which saw a 10 percent increase over the previous year. The Fall Quarter was down 2.5 percent. Winter Quarter was up 1.21 percent, while enrollment in the Spring Quarter was up 6.76 percent.

The numbers include 11th and 12th grade high school students who earn WVC credits in the Running Start program.

The most popular programs at WVC are the associate in arts and sciences degree followed by nursing, medical assistant, early childhood education, automotive technology and radiologic technology.

Nursing is a two-year program that takes three years to complete because of a year of prerequisites.

There’s an additional one-year NR to BSN program for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, which is an undergraduate-level degree for registered nurses (RNs) that introduces nurses to topics such as patient care technology, research, health promotion, safety and quality within the healthcare system.