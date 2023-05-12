WVC Breaking Ground on New Building this Summer

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) will soon break ground on a new building at their main campus in Wenatchee.

WVC Foundation executive director Rachel Evey says the college's new Center for Technical Education and Innovation will house classroom space and equipment related to numerous courses.

"We should be breaking ground on our new building this summer and it will house our technical education programs, such as agriculture, automotive technology, machining, H-VAC, and welding. All of those direct-industry jobs that are so important in our valley will be offered out of that new building."

WVC received $46.5 million from Washington's 2023 capital budget for the design and construction of the new facility, as well as all of the necessary training equipment to fill it.

Evey says new college president, Faimous Harrison, played a major role in assisting WVC to obtain the funding needed for the project.

"President Harrison serves on the Capital Budget Committee with the state's Board of Community and Technical Colleges. So he was instrumental in not only helping WVC acquire this funding but also our peer community colleges across the state to receive capital funds. He's been here, but he hasn't been here is the way it's seemed. I cannot believe how much that man had to go over to Olympia to help us get the money we needed for this new building."

Harrison began his tenure with the college in January and spent much of his first four months traveling between Wenatchee and Olympia to lobby for a variety of funding for WVC and the state's other community and technical colleges.