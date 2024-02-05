One Dead In Crash On SR 17 Near Warden

One person is dead from a rear end crash on SR 17 near Warden just before 2am Sunday.

Deputies say a 1989 Toyota Camry driven by an unknown party was northbound when it was struck from behind by a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by 36-year-old Jeremiah Gregg of Moses Lake.

Gregg's truck went onto the northbound shoulder and rolled, coming to a rest upside down while the car went onto the southbound shoulder.

Gregg was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and anyone else inside the car fled the scene.

Washington State Patrol is still investigating the crash. The driver who left the scene could face charges.

Troopers say Gregg was not wearing a seatbelt. He was not cited for any infraction.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which took place at 1:52am Sunday.