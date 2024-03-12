Our Valley Our Future Seeking New Board Members

The non-profit group, Our Valley Our Future (OVOF), is seeking candidates to fill three vacancies on its board of directors.

OVOF Board members make up the organization's governing body and are responsible for overseeing and guiding its operations and special projects, including the development of its quinquennial Action Plan.

OVOF is an independent, non-partisan organization that conducts community outreach, visioning and planning work in the region.

Its mission is to engage and collaborate with people and organizations to achieve the region’s shared, long-range visions to create a better quality of life within local communities.

Board member applications are being accepted from now until March 29 and will be reviewed on April 5.

