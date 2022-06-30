Pack Your Patience This 4th of July Weekend

As the 4th of July weekend approaches so does the holiday traffic.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Spokesperson Summer Derrey said that although all traffic will increase statewide, the biggest area of congestion in our region will be the 15-mile stretch on Snoqualmie Pass from Easton to Hyak on Interstate-90.

The biggest congestion times will largely coincide with residents from the west side of the state visiting the eastern portion. Eastbound traffic through Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be the worst from roughly noon to 5pm both Friday and Saturday. Westbound traffic is then estimated to get very congested Monday around the same time.

"These are the times that you want to check your car kit, make sure that you have a full tank of gas and your vehicle is in good shape." said Derrey, "If you are put in the position where you need to wait for an extended period, make sure you have the tools to be comfortable such as snacks and water."

Derrey suggests adjusting your travel time to earlier in the day or later in the evening to avoid peak traffic.

For more information on I-90's traffic during the holiday weekend, visit WSDOT's I-90 travel graphs.

To avoid any unexpected delays, check out WSDOT's real-time traffic map.