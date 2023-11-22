Police Say Cashmere Man Punched Mom With Brass Knuckles

A Cashmere man is in jail after allegedly assaulting his mother during a domestic dispute.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred in the 4900 block of Nahahum Canyon Road at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 21).

Deputies say 30-year-old Santiago Pina-Corona became enraged with his mother and punched her in the face using a pair of brass knuckles after she refused to give him a cigarette and told him to go to bed.

Pina-Corona also reportedly punched a hole in the wall of his mother's bedroom.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Pina-Corona's mother was initially transported to Confluence Health Hospital for treatment and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she is currently in satisfactory condition.