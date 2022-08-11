Popular Boat Launch at Potholes Reservoir Closing For Improvements

A popular boat launching point at Potholes Reservoir is being shut down Monday

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Glen Williams Access Area will be closed until mid-December to make safety improvements and install a new boat launch.

The agency says the work is happening now to take advantage of low water levels.

“A little inconvenience now will mean a much more user-friendly and safe access area in the future,” said WDFW water access manager Josh Harmon. “The ramp is in poor shape so I think most folks will understand and appreciate the end result.”

WDFW said new toilets and a board float will be installed at a later time when materials become available.

The agency notes there are alternative launch areas nearby including at MarDon Resort, Potholes State Park and at the nearby WDFW-managed Blythe water access area.

Funding for the project is coming from grants through Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.