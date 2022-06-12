Power Fully Restored After Outages In, Near East Wenatchee

All residents in the East Wenatchee area have power after a couple of outages over the weekend.

A social media post by the Douglas County PUD made reference to an animal in the first outage Saturday morning that left a thousand customers without power.

The outage between 7-9 am affected residents and businesses east and north of the Sellar Bridge, including Wenatchee Valley Mall.

A second outage Sunday night left at least 190 customers without power due to a downed power line at 35th and NW Cascade north of the Odabashian Bridge.

No reason was given for the second outage.