Prescribed Burn To Occur In Stemilt Community Forest

Chelan County will soon be conducting a prescribed burn in the Stemilt Community Forest.

The County is partnering with the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department to conduct the burn.

County Natural Resources Director, Mike Kaputa, says the 62-acre operation is about as large as its prescribed fires get.

Get our free mobile app

"It's the typical size for our burns. We'd like to do larger ones but the reality is with the work window limitations, this is about as much as we can achieve."

The burn will happen on County-owned land adjacent to Pole Flats and Upper Basin Loop Roads.

Kaputa says the project is one of several that have taken place in the same vicinity over the past few years.

"This particular project is one in a long series of projects. We're trying to address the wildfire risk across that entire landscape up there."

In recent years, prescribed burning and thinning operations have taken place in the area with the help of the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, DNR, and private landowners.

The latest prescribed burn is expected to happen in the coming weeks, and could occur as early as tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 24).

The County says smoke from the burn is likely to be visible in the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding vicinities, however, no smoke impacts are expected in any populated areas.