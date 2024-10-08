Chelan County Seeks Input from Motorized Trail Users
Motorized trail users are invited to complete a short survey.
Chelan County is at work on a motorized trails plan for riders of e-bikes, trail bikes and motorcycles, among other recreational vehicles.
According to county spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons, the plan could, in time, connect motorized trails with neighboring counties, and coordinate with non-motorized trail users.
The 10-minute survey is open until Nov. 15. It asks about trail use in the planning areas and public priorities for a motorized trail planning effort.
You will be asked to rate the features of existing motorized trails.
Anyone who so chooses can enter their name and email address into a drawing for a $250 gift card.
The Chelan County Motorized Trails Plan Workshop takes place at Wenatchee's Confluence Technology Center on Oct. 30.
