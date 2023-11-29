PUD Using Helicopter For Project Along Wenatchee Foothills

Residents along the foothills of the Wenatchee Valley might notice a low-flying helicopter in their neighborhood this week.

The rotary-winged aircraft is being used as part of a Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) project to replace the numbered tags on its transmission lines in the area.

"They're going to be traveling from Malaga to Monitor depending on weather conditions," says PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen. "They'll be replacing the numbered tags on our transmission lines, which look like an 'H' structure. We're simply replacing some of the tags on those transmission lines."

Hansen says a helicopter is necessary to access some of the transmission lines.

"Some of them are in pretty rugged terrain. It's steep, difficult terrain that's just easier to reach using helicopters."

The PUD has contracted with Michels Pacific Energy out of Tumwater to complete the project.

