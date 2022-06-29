Quincy Residents Asked to Vote on New Hospital Designs

Quincy Valley Medical Center is asking their residents to vote for the best new hospital design.

Residents will be voting on a new bond measure that should not exceed over $55 million.

The current facility was built in 1956 and is in need of a new building that would provide an ease of access for emergency services and be more visible to those driving by.

Ballots will be sent out sometime between July 15 to July 17 and collected on August 2.

The new hospital will be built on the same location at 908 10th Ave. SW.

The anticipated date for the new hospital to be finished is by 2024.