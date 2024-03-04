Search Continues For Missing Grant County Woman

Police are still searching for a Grant County woman who's now been missing for over a week.

The family of 31-year-old Irene Fleming say they last saw her on Sunday, Feb. 25 between 4-5 p.m. when she left a residence in the 4900 block of Road U Southwest near George on foot.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says Fleming is not believed to be in any danger, so tracing her cell phone to locate her whereabouts isn't possible due to legal constraints.

"There's no indication about what she was doing. We also don't have any indication that she is in danger, so we're not able to ping her phone. Doing so without a warrant would be a violation of her constitutional rights. We must have some sort of clear evidence that she might be in danger before we'd be allowed to ping her phone."

Although tracing Fleming's phone isn't currently possible, detectives say numerous calls to her number have gone unanswered because her phone is either turned off or the battery is dead.

Foreman says a credible tipster at an East Wenatchee business claims to have had contact with a woman named 'Irene' who matched Fleming's description last Thursday.

"We have information that she may be in the Wenatchee area, so people living in Chelan and Douglas Counties should keep an eye out for her as well."

Fleming is 5'1" tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and grayish-blue eyes. She typically wears a bull-style nose ring and was last seen dressed in a brown jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information about Fleming's disappearance or whereabouts is being asked to contact either Rivercom Dispatch at 509-663-9911 or MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

