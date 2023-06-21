Search On For Autistic Man From Rock Island

Douglas County deputies are asking for public help to locate a missing 25-year-old autistic man from Rock Island.

They say Jesse Robert Cadenas was last seen early Tuesday morning leaving his residence in the 300 block of Hammond Lane.

Cadenas is a 5’6”, 120lb Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes, who was wearing a tank top and/or a blue plaid shirt.

Deputies say he left riding a bicycle in an unknown direction and did not have his cell phone.

Anyone who sees Cardenas is being asked to call Rivercom dispatch at 509-663-9911 and reference Douglas County case #23D02957