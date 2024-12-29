Sen. Cantwell Issues Statement on Late Ex-President Jimmy Carter

Sen. Cantwell Issues Statement on Late Ex-President Jimmy Carter

Sen. Maria Cantwell has issued an encomium to late former President Jimmy Carter. Cantwell, the junior senator from Washington, has held that office since 2005.

Her statement eschews any mention of Middle East diplomacy, a cause very dear to Carter's heart, or the "stagflation" crisis that dogged his time in office. Instead Cantwell highlights the 39th president's unusual odyssey from industrious peanut farmer and salesman, to WWII submariner, to governor, to White House occupant.

When Carter was elected 48 years ago, America was still regrouping from the Watergate scandal - a black eye if there ever was one for the executive branch. At a time of rampant institutional mistrust, Cantwell says, Carter was a rare beacon of transparency, telling hard truths to the American people. But his cheerless affect seems to have been a political stumbling block. (Click here to watch his legendarily blunt "malaise speech," which was ill-received by large portions of the electorate.)

Cantwell praises Carter as one of the first presidents to recognize the importance of conserving the nation's public lands and waters, crediting his leadership for the preservation of Alaska's premier wilderness areas, among other natural landscapes.

She also expresses gratitude for Carter's dedication to Habitat for Humanity, a housing profit headquartered in his native Georgia. He is on record as calling safe and affordable housing a "basic human right."

Carter, who'd been receiving end-of-life care for the better part of two years, passed away on Sunday at age 100. His wife of nearly eight decades, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, died in November 2023, not long after her dementia diagnosis had been made public.

Carter was the longest-living ex-president, and is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jimmy Carter through the Years

James Earl Carter, Jr. was born in Plains, Georgia on October 1, 1924.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. He served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Former President Carter was also the Governor of Georgia and a state senator of his home state.

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Carter is also known as the first American president who was born in a hospital.

As a very young man he was enterprising, and started his own businesses early, helping to supplement his family's farm for many years.

His Vice President was Walter Mondale. One of President Carter's first duties in office was to issue Proclamation 4483 on January 21, 1977, pardoning all those who evaded the Vietnam era draft. During his Presidency, the Department of Energy and Department of Education were formed.

He has authored dozens of books. Among them are "Our Endangered Values," "Faith," "An Hour Before Daylight," and "A Full Life."

Since 1946 Jimmy Carter has been married to Eleanor Rosalynn Carter (known as Rosalynn Carter). They have four children: Amy Carter, Donnel Carter, Jack Carter, and James Carter.


