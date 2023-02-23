Efforts are underway in Olympia to ensure that the City of Wenatchee's massive Confluence Parkway Project will be fully-funded by the state.

During last year's legislative sessions, $85 million was included in the state's transportation budget for the project, however, it was not specifically identified for allocation.

Twelfth District Sen. Brad Hawkins (R) of East Wenatchee says that's an important step in the process and one he's working to make certain occurs during this year's sessions.

"Getting the funding identified specifically for Confluence Parkway during this session is going to be very important. Also, getting the scheduling for Confluence Parkway to match when the federal funds will be administered is also very important. So I'm working to get both of those things done."

Hawkins adds that Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has already taken an important step in ensuring that funding for the project will be secured.

"The governor's proposed transportation budget does include funding specifically for the Confluence Parkway Project in accordance with our schedule. So now that the governor's proposed budget funds Confluence Parkway, we also need to make sure that the Senate's transportation plan funds Confluence Parkway."

The governor's plan calls for the funding to be spread out over six years.

The project's total cost is estimated to be roughly $177 million with $92 million provided by an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program grant which the City received in 2021.

Current projections are for the project to break ground sometime in 2025 and be completed by 2029 or 2030.