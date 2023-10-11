Shoulder Maintenance Happening On Squilchuck Road This Week

Drivers using Squilchuck Road south of Wenatchee should plan for brief delays during the middle of this week.

The slowdowns will be created by crews with the Chelan County public works department as they conduct stabilization to the roadway's shoulder.

County spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the work will take place in the area of Hill Creek Lane.

"Because of the work they're doing, we have to take the road down to one lane. So if motorists are going through that area, they should plan on delays of about ten minutes."

FitzSimmons adds that part of the work includes upgrading the safety features of the roadway at the location.

"These shoulder stabilization projects are normal and routine maintenance work for the county. But they will also be replacing the guardrail in the project zone with concrete jersey barriers."

The work will take place today (Wednesday, Oct. 11) and tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.