Chip-Sealing on Squilchuck Road Starting Monday

Chelan County Road Crews will be wrapping up their chip sealing projects, one of their last being Squilchuck Road starting July 18.

Chip Sealing will be between Wenatchee city limits up past Squilchuck State Park.

Chelan County Public Works Department estimate that the project will be done early this week. However, crews will return the following week to sweep off excess rock and debris.

Flaggers will lead traffic through one lane, starting at 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, along with a pilot car leading drivers through the work zone. Motorists should expect a 10-15 minute delay to their commute.

Public Works will start working on the Stemilt Heights area for their Pavement Preservation Program.