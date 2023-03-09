Sightings Of Double Murder Suspect Reported: Reward Offered

A man suspected of killing an elderly couple in the Okanogan community of Chesaw more than a year ago is still on the loose.

And now a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Dylan Harrington.

Chief Criminal Deputy Rick Balam of the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says tips on his whereabouts have come in.

"There's been reported sightings, and over a period of time, people think they see things that may or may not be true. We have to take into account that there's a possibility that he is in fact in the (North Central Washington) area." Balam said.

Dave and Gerlyn Covey of Omak were found deceased at their property near Chesaw Feb. 16, 2022. Their bodies had been burned and a sheet of plywood placed over them in an apparent effort to conceal them. The search for the Coveys began after the couple’s truck had been found abandoned Feb. 13, 2022.

Detectives with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office identified Harrington as a person of interest after they found the bodies. Detectives believe he had been squatting nearby and stealing supplies from the Coveys.

"Based on the information we have. We don't know for sure if he's even alive at this point. We assume he is that's why the Marshal's office is involved in it." Balam said.

Harrington is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body with national extradition.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force led by the U-S Marshal's Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that helps them track down Harrington.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the U-S Marshal's Service at (866) 865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online via the USMS Tips App.

