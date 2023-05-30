Six Injured, Including Three Children, In I-90 Rollover Crash

Six people were injured, including three children, during a single-vehicle accident on Interstate-90 Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. one mile east of Ellensburg when a pickup truck driven by 41-year-old Anel Tlaseca-Campos of Des Moines (WA) blew a tire and rolled.

Tlaseca-Campos and all five of his passengers, including 35-year-old Jose Castaneda-Gallardo of Kent, 34-year-old Martin Madaria-Garomero of Auburn, 12-year-old Emily Avalos of Des Moines (WA), 12-year-old Brittany Rodas of Des Moines (WA), and 8-year-old Jaqueline Tlaseca of Des Moines (WA), were injured in the crash.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel says two of the children were not in car seats or wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle.

All six occupants were transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg for treatment of minor injuries.

Cumaravel says all six, in particular the two children who were ejected from the vehicle, are "lucky to be alive".

The official cause of the wreck has been named as "defective equipment".