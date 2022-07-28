Six Vehicle Collision In Quincy

A traffic jam on SR 281 going northbound in Quincy was the setting for a six-vehicle collision on July 27, after a semi truck crashed into a string of cars.

Five cars were stopped going northbound on SR 281 when around 1 p.m., a semi truck was inattentive to the slowdown and hit the first car in front of him, setting a chain reaction resulting in six cars colliding with each other.

Nine passengers were involved in the accident, most of them transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.

The semi truck driver was cited for following cars too closely.

Washington State Trooper Jeremy Weber said this accident racked up thousands of dollars in damage.