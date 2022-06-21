Skookum Sign Comes Down

Wenatchee's famous Skookum sign came down on June 19, reportedly for paint refurbishment.

The Skookum sign depicts a cartoon-styled native-american head, with eyes that move left to right. It sits atop the Office Depot building on the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and 9th Street.

The sign has been in Wenatchee for over a century and was originally a logo for Skookum Inc. back in 1921. Skookum was reclaimed by the Wenatchi Wear clothing brand as recently as 2019.

Blue Bird Inc. failed to respond to our multiple media inquiries regarding the sign.