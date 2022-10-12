Smell on Sunset Highway Caused by Sewer Malfunction
The Douglas County Sewer District is warning passerby of an odor issue on Sunset Highway on East Wenatchee Wednesday.
A mechanical failure occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 11, Tuesday.
The failure interrupted the treatment process and is responsible for the odor near the Douglas County Sewer District wastewater treatment plant on Sunset Highway.
Crews are currently working on repairing the plant and notifying those nearby of the smell.