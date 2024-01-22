Chelan PUD Cautions Public About Fallen Power Lines With Outages

Chelan County PUD was still dealing with power outages by Monday afternoon.

As of about 2pm, 386 people were without power in three areas, including 312 along Blewett Pass. All power was expected to be restored by 5pm.

The PUD is reminding customers that with heavy snow and ice, it's important to stay away from any fallen powerlines, including lines that are sagging or broken.

The utility says people should not cut up fallen trees that are entangled in the lines. It should be assumed that all powerlines are live and can kill if touched.

The PUD says that if a line falls on a car, the people inside the car should stay there and call 911 immediately. If it's not possible to call 911, the car's occupants should warn any passersby to stay far away and call 911.

-----------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Chelan County PUD is reporting more than 300 customers without power this morning.

The biggest concentration is at the South Shore of Lake Wenatchee, where 162 customers are without power.

There are 80 in Lower Icicle Creek, 62 on Upper Entiat River Rd. and 11 in Tumwater Canyon.

The Upper Entiat area is estimated to be restored by 9:45am, the Lower Icicle Creek and South Shore of Lake Wenatchee by 11am and the Tumwater Canyon by 5pm today.