Soap Lake Man Arrested After Hours Long Standoff With Police

A Soap Lake man faces numerous charges after an hours-long standoff with police Monday evening.

Officers received reports of a man walking in a roadway and threatening someone before they located him in his front yard, where he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Due to numerous previous complaints on the suspect, he was immediately identified as Joseph Loan.

Loan went into his residence after yelling obscenities, and refused to come out while continuing to yell at officers, and reportedly threatening to kill them.

Police spoke to the person Loan had allegedly threatened and were able to establish probable cause for multiple counts of harassment and threats to kill against him.

Officers says additional agencies were requested to assist with the scene because of Loan's state of mind, the nature of his threats and his history of violent tendencies.

Those agencies included Grant County Mental Health, GCSO negotiators and the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team.

The tactical squad was brought in after several hours of negotiations failed and was able to enter the home where they arrested Loan.

Loan faces several felony charges.