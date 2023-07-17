Soap Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

A Soap Lake man has pled guilty to child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington says 48-year-old Michael Gene Rice entered guilty pleas for Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography this month.

Court documents say Rice encouraged an 11-year old minor in his care to record themselves engaging in sexually-explicit conduct on Rice’s phone, and that a subsequent search of Rice’s online storage account uncovered pornographic videos containing children .

Rice was also previously convicted of raping an 11-year-old child in 2002.

His sentencing in U.S. District Court in Spokane is scheduled for October 11 pending his sentencing in connection to a jury trial conviction in Grant County earlier this year for two counts of Dealing in Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and two counts of Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.