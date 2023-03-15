Some of Guy Fieri’s favorite bites in Washington State. Part 1. 

I love watching Diners, Drive-ins, and Drives. Especially when Guy Fieri comes to Washington State. If I’m traveling, I like to find the places he visits and then try out the food. So, here is a list of not all, but some of the great places you can try that are on his list.

VOULA'S OFFSHORE CAFE 658 NE. Northlake Way, SEATTLE, WA 98105

Besides the classic home style atmosphere, the menu is truly one of a kind that you have to experience. This place will give you kind and thoughtful service with made-from-scratch meals at reasonable prices. It's a place for great comfort style diner food that will always leave you satisfied.

MIKE'S CHILI PARLOR 1447 N.W. Ballard Way SEATTLE, WA 98107

Be sure to try their variety of original in-house Chili recipes that date back generations and have truly become a time-tested tradition for all locals and visitors from all over. It's greasy, homemade, comfy, delicious and just truly perfection. Fries are also excellent here so be sure to add a side serving when you order your meal.

BOBBY'S HAWAIIAN STYLE RESTAURANT 1011 Hewitt Ave. W. EVERETT, WA 98201

So many delicious island-based feasts to try here during your visit but be sure to sample the Lomi Lomi Salmon if you can't decide. The owners had a dream to serve out their traditional home style dishes in the USA and this place has made it a reality.

SOUTHERN KITCHEN RESTAURANT 1716 6th Ave TACOMA, WA 98405

Try favorites such as Southern Fried Chicken, Peach Cobbler, Catfish and more when visiting the Southern Kitchen. Soul food is always a favorite amongst any true foodie and soul food is more than bountiful here, each and every day. Over the generations that have passed, they have stay true to their original recipe not only for food but customer satisfaction.

CHAPS COFFEE CO 4235 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd. SPOKANE, WA 99224

The French Toast is quite good as well as the Blueberry Cake with Cream Cheese that is prepared fresh each day. When in Spokane, this Bakery Cafe is easily the best place to start off your day or even a bit later if you happened to sleep in a bit. Skip the typical fast-food drive thru for breakfast that is often frozen or microwaved to order. Instead, support local family-owned spots such as this which always make everything from scratch, using fresh ingredients and love with each meal.

This is just a small taste of the special places that Guy Fieri has visited in Washington State over the years. In fact, this is just part one.