A Chelan woman with a background in banking, financial advising and community nonprofit work has entered the race for state representative in the 12th Legislative District.

READ MORE: $26 Million Aimed at Boosting Washington's 12th District Projects

Stacy Willoughby filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission as a Democrat and will challenge incumbent Rep. Brian Burnett, R-Wenatchee, for Position 1.

Who Is Stacy Willoughby? Her Background and Community Ties

Willoughby, who manages the Cashmere Valley Bank branch in Chelan, has spent more than two decades in financial services. She also serves as board president of Chelan Valley Hope, a local nonprofit focused on emergency shelter referrals and support services, and sits on the board of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce. She is additionally a licensed financial advisor and published author.

Willoughby's Campaign Priorities for the 12th District

Her campaign priorities include expanding housing availability, tax equity for working families and small businesses, and amplifying rural communities' presence in the state legislature.

"Our district deserves a representative who listens to every community and fights for practical solutions," Willoughby said.

A Navy veteran's daughter, Willoughby said her upbringing took her around the world before she settled in the Lake Chelan area with her husband in 2017.

What Changed in the 12th District After 2024 Redistricting

The 12th District covers all of Chelan County and parts of King and Snohomish counties. The boundaries were redrawn in 2024 after a federal court ruling related to Yakima Valley redistricting had a ripple effect across the state.

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Burnett has also filed with the PDC and is seeking reelection.