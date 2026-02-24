Rep. Mike Steele and Rep. Brian Burnett have announced more than $26 million is proposed for projects in the 12th District in the 2026 supplemental capital budget.

Steele is the ranking member and lead Republican negotiator on the WA House Capital Budget Committee. In a news release Steele says the supplemental proposal, House Bill 2295, continues important work from 2025. It would fund projects across the 12th District to enhance infrastructure, strengthen community services, and promote economic development.

"I take pride in the collaborative nature of the Capital Budget Committee. We work hard to address the diverse needs of the 49 districts across the state," said Steele, R-Chelan. "For the 12th District, we were able to fund projects related to public safety, the Monroe Correctional Complex, affordable housing in Chelan, community needs such as the Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank, and much more. I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate for these projects and the people we represent."

Proposed 12th District capital budget projects include:

Monroe Correctional Complex, domestic water and HVAC systems: $13.8 million

Skykomish school construction: $6 million

Echo Glen secure facility improvements: $1.7 million

Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank: $1.28 million

Middle Fork Snoqualmie land transfer: $900,000

Performing Arts Center infrastructure: $716,000

Lake Chelan Senior Center structure improvements: $548,000

Old Swim Hole revitalization project: $393,000

Snoqualmie Tribal Police Station: $360,000

Chelan River Heights, affordable housing project: $258,000

CAFE: Community Multi-Service Community Center: $258,000

Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council Commercial Kitchen: $252,000

BSG gymnasium restroom project: $113,000

Riverside Park picnic shelter: $40,000

"These capital budget investments are about taking care of the people we serve and the communities we call home," said Burnett, R-Wenatchee. "From infrastructure improvements to local facility upgrades, these projects strengthen public safety, support working families, and protect the quality of life that makes our district special. I'm extremely grateful the 12th District has Rep. Steele in such a great position to help navigate the various capital budget complexities while watching out for our district's priorities and needs."

A public hearing on the capital budget was held on Tuesday, Feb. 24, in the House Capital Budget Committee. A vote on the capital spending plan is expected on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn on March 12.