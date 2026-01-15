Washington state lawmakers are weighing new regulations on artificial intelligence, as concerns grow over deepfakes, chatbot safety, and discrimination driven by automated systems.

During a House committee hearing Wednesday, Lake Washington High School senior Yale Moon told lawmakers artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly realistic. Moon, who uses generative AI in his free time to create fake images and videos, said clearer boundaries are needed so the public can tell what content is real and what is AI-generated.

Moon testified in support of House Bill 1170, which would require generative AI companies with more than one million users to provide an AI detection tool and disclose when content is artificially generated, such as through a watermark. Technology industry representatives oppose the bill, arguing there is no single reliable way to detect AI content and that disclosures can be easily removed.

Another proposal, House Bill 2225, focuses on the use of AI chatbots by minors. The bill would require chatbot operators to clearly inform young users that the systems are not human, restrict sexually explicit or suggestive content, and prohibit manipulative engagement designed to form emotional bonds. It would also require companies to respond to signs of suicidal ideation by referring users to crisis resources.

Supporters say the measure is needed after reports that some chatbots have encouraged self-harm. Tech industry groups warn the bill could expose companies to sweeping liability under the state’s Consumer Protection Act. If approved, the bill would take effect in 2027.

Lawmakers are also considering House Bill 2157, which would require safeguards against discrimination in AI-driven decisions involving hiring, housing, loans, and insurance. Backers say state oversight is necessary as federal regulation remains uncertain, while business groups caution the proposal could discourage the use of AI altogether.

House committees are expected to vote on several of the measures this week.

