Majority Democrats in the Washington state Legislature are pushing changes they say will restore integrity to the state’s initiative process, but critics argue the proposals would make it significantly harder for citizens to place measures on the ballot.

What Senate Bill 5973 Would Change

The primary proposal, Senate Bill 5973, sponsored by Senator Javier Valdez of Seattle, would require initiative sponsors to submit at least 1,000 voter signatures at the time they file paperwork, before full signature gathering can begin.

The bill would also ban paying signature gatherers by the number of signatures collected, allowing only hourly wages, and would allow legal action against those suspected of violations.

Supporters Say Reform Protects Democracy

Supporters say the changes are aimed at preventing fraud, reducing the influence of big money, and protecting the integrity of the initiative system.

Valdez says wealthy donors have increasingly distorted the process, incentivizing aggressive or misleading signature-gathering tactics.

“Anyone with enough money can bankroll their way through the system and force statewide votes on any issue that’s personal to them,” Valdez said.

House sponsor Representative Sharlett Mena of Tacoma says the goal is to strengthen, not restrict, citizen participation.

Critics Warn of Voter Suppression

Opponents, including former Secretary of State Sam Reed and current Secretary Steve Hobbs, warn the legislation could suppress voter participation and create unnecessary barriers to civic engagement.

They argue the proposals could slow signature verification, burden election staff, and potentially invalidate legitimate signatures.

Let’s Go Washington and the Political Backdrop

The legislation is widely viewed as a response to Let’s Go Washington, a conservative political group largely funded by millionaire Brian Heywood, which has advanced multiple initiatives aimed at rolling back Democratic-backed laws.

Over the past two years, the group has sent several initiatives to the Legislature. Two more — dealing with parental rights and transgender athletes in girls’ sports — are currently undergoing signature verification.

Heywood told lawmakers there is no evidence of fraud and accused Democrats of trying to dismantle the initiative process.

Republicans strongly opposed the bill, offering more than a dozen amendments to lower the signature requirement and limit legal risks for signature gatherers. All were rejected.

Senator Phil Fortunato of Auburn called the proposal voter suppression, while Senator Jeff Wilson of Longview warned it undermines one of the public’s most direct paths to government action.

Even some Democrats expressed reservations. Senator Bob Hasegawa of Tukwila said he disliked raising barriers to the process but supported the bill as a way to reduce money’s influence in politics.

What Happens Next in the Legislature

On Friday, the Senate State Government Committee approved the bill on a 4-3 party-line vote, sending it to the Rules Committee.

A companion House bill has received a public hearing, but no committee vote has been scheduled.

Meanwhile, election officials are verifying hundreds of thousands of signatures for two Let’s Go Washington initiatives headed for the fall ballot. State officials confirmed last week that the measure banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports has already been certified.