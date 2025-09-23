Washington’s top K-12 official wants lawmakers to invest $10 million in artificial intelligence for schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, speaking on TVW's Inside Olympia, says the funding would support a statewide pilot program starting in 2026, including AI tutoring tools for math and teacher training.

Get our free mobile app

Reykdal says test scores are slowly improving, but low-income students are still falling behind. About 57 percent of eighth graders are meeting math benchmarks, leaving four in ten students short of college-ready standards by 10th grade.

He argues AI can help close those gaps by personalizing learning and preparing students for the workforce.

Lawmakers will consider the request during the upcoming supplemental budget debate.