WA State High School Students Eligible for Dual Credit While Working After School

Washington high school students may be able to earn dual high school credit while working after school.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is introducing a dual credit program that will allow students 16 years or older to earn up to two dual work credits per year, for a max of four credits altogether.

Students could earn one elective credit for 360 hours worked or 0.5 elective credits for 180 hours.

Current Washington State high school requirements include earning 17 credits in core subjects, completing a graduation pathway, and earning four credits in elective subjects.

Schools will be responsible for tracking the students work progress, with students verifying their employment with the school beforehand.

OSPI hopes to have this program in schools by the 2023-24 school year.