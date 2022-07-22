Stayman Flats Fire is 100% Contained

The Stayman Flats fire is officially 100% contained after firefighters battled with the 1,200-acre fire for nearly a week.

On July 18, Chelan County residents received a text message notification warning of a fire south of Chelan that earned a Level 3 evacuation warning.

Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck says that this will be the final update on the fire as they further isolate the embers.

Firefighters will be monitoring the situation from this point on but are confident that this issue is resolved.