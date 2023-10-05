Sunshine, Mid 70s This Week, Chelan Co. Readies Snow Removal Map

The temperatures will hit the upper 70s with bright sunshine this weekend, but Chelan County is already dusting off its snow removal map.

The county says the map is already active, and it's inviting the public to re-familiarize themselves with the maps and their snow policy.

Chelan County has 108 miles of primitive roads, which are a low priority for snow removal.

Snow season in Wenatchee doesn't start until November, according to Weather Spark.

The snowy period of the year lasts for 4.3 months, from November 2 to March 12, with a sliding 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches.

The month with the most snow in Wenatchee is December, with an average snowfall of 9.3 inches.

The snowiest day ever in Wenatchee?

According to the National Weather Service, the Wenatchee Experiment Station recorded a record 23.3 inches of snow over a 24-hour period Jan. 5-6 of 2022

The previous record was set in December 1971 at 16.5 inches.

Now, enjoy the next four days of abundant sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.