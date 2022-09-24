SWAT Team Apprehend Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Cashmere

Update: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m.

Chelan County Sheriff Deputies were called out to a male in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Aplets Way in Cashmere.

The victim died while on route to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Video footage revealed the vehicle involved in the shooting and were able to apprehend the suspects in Cashmere.

Chelan County Chief of Patrol Adam Musgrove said that both the victim and suspects were involved in an altercation earlier on Friday.

The East Cascade Regional SWAT Team and Columbia River Drug Task Force apprehended the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in Cashmere Saturday.

On the following morning around 6 a.m., authorities apprehended the suspects involved in the shooting.

Deputies do not believe there is any additional threat to the public.

