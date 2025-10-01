Washington schools will celebrate local food in school meals on Wednesday, October 8, with the 16th annual Taste Washington Day.

Each year, the event highlights farm-to-school connections by serving meals featuring Washington-grown foods. Students also learn about the farmers, fishers, and producers who bring those foods to their communities. (Yes, the apple in your lunch didn’t just appear by magic — someone grew it, picked it, and got it to your tray.)

The statewide celebration also honors school nutrition professionals, farmers, and community partners who make local food a year-round priority.

Schools and farms mark the day in all sorts of ways — from serving locally sourced meals and buying directly from farms, to featuring Washington farms on menus, hosting school garden activities, or inviting farmers and community partners to lunch. Other activities include the Washington Apple Crunch (think synchronized snacking), taste tests, classroom lessons, and Future Farmers of America participation.

Participants are encouraged to share their celebrations on social media with the hashtags #TasteWADay and #WAfarmtoschool. A Taste Washington Day Resource Toolkit offers recipes, menu ideas, table tents, sample posts, and more — basically everything but the bib.

