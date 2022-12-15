Temperatures Dropping This Weekend With Snow Coming Next Week

Temperatures are forecasted to drop to the single digits this weekend, with snow sprinkling in early next week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger said an arctic push coming through the area will bring temperatures to the 0-20 degree range.

Temperatures are expected to come back to normal after Sunday night, however Clevenger expects a few inches of snow to drop starting Monday.

Snow is expected to bring a few inches each day throughout the week.

The Cascades should expect up to 15-20 inches of snow throughout the week, while Wenatchee Valley communities should see up to six inches of snow.