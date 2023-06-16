The ULTIMATE Pass for Seattle WA Sights!

I cannot express to you how much I love this building and all it's held and will hold! MoPOP Museun in Seattle WA is a must see attraction, a treat more so for our eyes and ears!

What if I told you, you could spend time, quality time in MoPOP as well as other attractions for a great flat rate. A Pass, which allows you to explore all the cool attractions in the heart of Seattle WA.

Book this pass when you book your flight or hotel for your stay!

Sure you could buy the tickets to different attractions, but why not pay for them all at once??

The Seattle CityPASS! Is the only pass you need to see all the cool, quirky and mesmerizing things, Seattle Washington has to offer.

Yes, The Space Needle and Seattle Aquarium attractions are included!!

Plus, 3 more attractions of your choosing like: (depending on option selected)

MoPOP - Museum of Pop Culture - (My personal favorite)

Woodland Park Zoo

Argosy Cruises Harbor Tour

and Chihuly Garden and Glass

Purchase your Adult and Kid CityPASS here.

This pass will allow you 9 days of fun, learning, seeing and a taste of some of the coolest attractions, Seattle has to offer.

Transportation needs?

Don't even fret!

The Seattle Monorail is inexpensive and fun!

Even more views to be seen through the Monorail windows! One of my favorite ways to get around while having the feel of adventure! The kids will love it too!

Enjoy, relax and take your time in Seattle WA with the CityPASS!

