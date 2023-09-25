The Wenatchee Pet of the Week Simba Has Piercing Blue Eyes

Meet Simba. This handsome boy with gorgeous markings and piercing blue eyes is ready for life's next adventure. He is friendly with other dogs, has lived with kids before, is easy to handle on leash, and knows basic commands like sit and shake.

Come on in and shake Simba's paw and see if he is a good fit for you and your family! A bonus, he is the staff's favorite for playing fetch and will enjoy playing with you.

SIMBA

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Siberian Husky/Mix

Animal ID: 40189739

Adoption fee: Name Your Price

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has more adoptable dogs, cats, reptiles, pets small and furry, feathered friends and barnyard animals. Take a look at this link

Get our free mobile app