The Wenatchee Pet of the Week Simba Has Piercing Blue Eyes
Meet Simba. This handsome boy with gorgeous markings and piercing blue eyes is ready for life's next adventure. He is friendly with other dogs, has lived with kids before, is easy to handle on leash, and knows basic commands like sit and shake.
Come on in and shake Simba's paw and see if he is a good fit for you and your family! A bonus, he is the staff's favorite for playing fetch and will enjoy playing with you.
SIMBA
Age: 6 years old
Sex: Male
Breed: Siberian Husky/Mix
Animal ID: 40189739
Adoption fee: Name Your Price
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has more adoptable dogs, cats, reptiles, pets small and furry, feathered friends and barnyard animals. Take a look at this link
