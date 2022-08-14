Third Heatwave This Summer, Conditions Officially Abnormal

This summer will be graced with yet another heatwave starting August 16. The National Weather Service confirms that this rash of heatwaves is unusual, even for the north central region.

Temperatures will start to rise on Tuesday and reach temperatures ranging from 90-100s. Wednesday through Friday will be the hottest days with a high of 104.

Meteorologist Chad Shafer said the number of days that reached over 100 degrees is abnormal for this year.

Temperatures should start to taper off by Saturday.

Make sure to stay near shaded and cool areas if you can’t access an air conditioner and to regularly drink water.