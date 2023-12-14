Three Arrested For Robbery, Theft In Benton & Grant Counties

Three people are in jail after being connected to a string of robberies in both Grant and Benton Counties.

The initial robbery happened on Tuesday (Dec. 12) in Moses Lake and was followed within hours by two thefts at grocery stores in the Kennewick area, including one in which at least one of the suspects was armed.

Early the next morning, police located the suspects' vehicle at a truck stop in Prosser and arrested 38-year-old James Brown of Stanwood; 32-year-old Danielle Lesser of Moses Lake; and 25-year-old Osvaldo Villalobos-Vega of Moses Lake.

Brown is now facing charges of first-degree robbery, while Lesser and Villalobos-Vega are each facing charges of third-degree theft.

Police say other charges are pending and their investigation into the trio's possible commission of other crimes continues.