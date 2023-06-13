Top 5 Children Dentists in the Wenatchee Valley

Let's make sure our kiddos are getting their checkups with the dentist. New parent looking for a good Dentist to fit your family's needs? Or maybe you want to just switch providers and aren't sure who to go with. We got you covered, here are the:

 

Top 5 Pediatric Dental Offices in Wenatchee WA according to yelp:

Childrens' Dentistry Northwest:

"Both my daughters go to children's Dentistry and they LOVE it!!!
All the employees here are awesome and so comforting to my kids. My kids always look forward to their next appointment." - Valerie S

CHILDREN’S DENTISTRY NORTHWEST - Yelp

 

Wenatchee Pediatric Dentistry - 

"Super impressed with their service. Today I came in with my 3 boys toddlers and they helped me out with all three. I wa totally stressing out about going by myself but it worked out just fine. They have an awesome team. Great job" - Aurora J

WENATCHEE PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY - Yelp

Wenatchee Dental Village - 

"Wenatchee Valley Dental Village is a bilingual dental practice, specializing in child-friendly dentistry, with 30+ years of serving children. "

WENATCHEE VALLEY DENTAL VILLAGE - Yelp

Tventen Dental - 

"Love coming here! I have been coming here for a while now and they always make sure I'm comfortable and they take great care of me! Love coming here and having Dr. Jason as my dentist!!" - Amanda P

TVETEN DENTAL CARE - Yelp

 

Wenatchee Dental - 

"Dr. Tucker and the staff were very kind to my elderly mother, who needed a lot of deferred oral maintenance, 3 teeth pulled and about a dozen cavities to fill. They were able to do over 2 days. Highly recommend." - Lesli H

WENATCHEE DENTAL - Yelp

Bonus *

Wenatchee Dental Arts - 

"The front desk, hygienist, and Dentist were all so nice.  Very thoughtful and thorough and listened to all my concerns and questions.  I'm very happy they were recommended to me." - Brittanie S

WENATCHEE DENTAL ARTS - Yelp

Alright now go make those appointments!

