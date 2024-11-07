Two Deputies Injured In Okanogan County Collision

A pair of Okanogan County Sheriff's Office deputies have injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck from behind near Tonasket on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. near the 300 block of Havillah Road while Deputies Matt Kersten and Mark Dodge were responding to a single-vehicle accident and were hit from the rear by a pickup truck.

Kersten was reportedly in the midst of field training Dodge at the time of the collision, which caused both to be injured and transported to North Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Washington State Patrol, who has taken over the investigation, says the driver of the truck was cited for failing to obey the state's "Move Over" law, which requires motorists to yield to all stationary emergency vehicles.