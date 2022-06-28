Two Grant County Firefighters Injured in Crash During Fires

Two Grant County firefighters have injuries from a rollover crash that took place during Tuesday's fires.

The two crew members aboard a Fire District 7 vehicle were taken by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries at about 7:30 Tuesday night.

The vehicle was part of the response to the wildfire east of Soap Lake, which was the most intense of several fires that were burning simultaneously in Grant County.

The sheriff's Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, which took place near Road 20-Northeast and Road B.5-Northeast.

All evacuation for all of Tuesday’s wildfires in Grant County were cancelled by 9:30 or so, which was about an hour after the rollover crash.