Two Men Without A Home After East Wenatchee House Fire

There's heavy damage to an East Wenatchee home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. from a fire Wednesday morning.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was reported to have started on the top floor at roughly 6am.

The fire required traffic control while crews were on the scene. Large flames were coming from a bedroom on the east side of the home.

The home was heavily damaged to the point that the Red Cross was called in to find a place to stay for the two men who've been living there.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.