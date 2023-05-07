Two Teen Hikers Rescued Near Leavenworth in Overnight Mission

Two teen hikers from Vancouver, Wash. were rescued by helicopter near Leavenworth Saturday night.

At 6:43 p.m., the Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue team airlifted two 18-year-old hikers from an area near the Snow Lakes trailhead.

“Basically, they were unprepared for the distance and the current conditions and called for help,” Chelan County Sergeant Chris Foreman said.

One of the hikers was suffering from mild hypothermia and was put in a sleeping bag to regain warmth.

Around 2 a.m., the team transported both hikers to Cascade Medical Center with a hoist-capable helicopter from the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station.

Foreman says outdoor recreationalists need to prepare for changing weather conditions with appropriate clothing and overnight gear, along with the ability to communicate during an emergency.