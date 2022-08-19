Two Wildfires Ignite in Soap Lake Overnight

Soap Lake is dealing with its share of wildfires as two ignited overnight.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reported one fire northeast of Soap Lake that appeared to be burning in close proximity to several homes.

Deputies said that fire was burning about 10 acres, but was contained.

It was located in the 21000 block Road A-Northeast.

Grant County deputies reported a second late night fire on Seventh Ave. near SR17 in Soap Lake, which was also contained.

Credit was given to Grant County Fire District #7, Grant County Fire District 13, Ephrata Firefighters and the Soap Lake Police Department for keeping the fires under control.